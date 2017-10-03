Two new Heesen Yachts Unveiled at the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show

Any time you hear about a new project from Heesen Yachts you just know you’re in for a treat, but today it’s even better, because we have a double dose of awesomeness from the acclaimed Dutch shipyard.

Two new superyacht concepts bearing the company’s name have been unveiled at the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show, namely the 66-meter AVANTI and the 83-meter MAXIMUS, both of them specially designed to raise the bar and push the boundaries of creativity and innovation even further.

Heesen Yachts also convinced the team at Winch Design to join in and create the luxurious interiors for these vessels, while the architecture reflects the sky and the ocean with seductive curves and lines. For Avanti, a sleek and sporty profile comes complete with a spacious sundeck, featuring a Jacuzzi and bar, and many other interesting details.

A spectacular infinity pool can be also found on board, but the lucky owners of this beauty will also benefit from a fully customizable layout that may include a full spa with gym, a sauna and whatever else their heart desires and bank account can handle. Up to 12 guests will find rest and relaxation aboard, although a large tender garage will make sure passengers won’t feel too relaxed.

On the other hand, Project Maximus features a breathtaking design, with many of the shipyard’s signature details, and a unique deck layout promising excellent wind protetion, as well as optimised hydrodynamic performance, while offering impressive exterior spaces. This vessel was designed to sleep just 8 guests aboard, in 4 luxurious cabins – a lavish owner’s suite, 2 VIP staterooms and a smaller guest stateroom.

All you need right now is some money in the bank and an email or call to Heesen Yachts.