Heesen Yachts and Winch Design Team Up for XVenture, the Ultimate Explorer Yacht

The renowned Dutch shipyard Heesen Yachts has recently teamed up with British studio Winch Design to create XVenture, a spectacular concept that aims to be the ultimate explorer yacht. The 57m long vessel before you features Van Oossanen‘s excellent Fast Displacement Hull and comes with an operating range of 5,000 nautical miles, with the option to get a higher range as well.

This remarkable cruising range enables you to reach remote bays and creeks, with seven star comfort and space for various transport modes for a wide range of expeditions. The yacht will be built to the highest Lloyds Classification and safety standards and could get an optional hybrid propulsion system for reduced fuel consumption and exceptionally low noise and vibration levels.

XVenture will offer an incredible interior volume of around 1,280GT, with floor to ceiling glass windows which provide breathtaking views from the main deck, the guest suites and the owner’s full beam apartment, as well as the upper deck saloon. The yacht also features an observation deck that provides seamless sea views from any angle, with a glass-covered winter garden and a swimming pool forward.

Heesen Yachts and Winch Design imagined this stunning explorer vessel with a wide range of complementary transportation options in mind, for all sorts of expeditions: a helicopter, jet skirts, submarines, a large tender, scuba diving and fishing equipment and storage for many other small toys.

The touch-and-go helipad at the aft is big enough to welcome an Airbus H135 and it doubles up as a fixed bimini to shade the cockpit and the pool. Meanwhile, the double height tender garage could house a large 11.40 Intrepid 375 Nomad for sports fishing and a second 8.60m Pascoe Beachlander that will take you to and from the shore in great comfort and in any weather conditions.

Furthermore, there’s also room for a 4.50m crew tender in a side garage, a personal watercraft and many other goodies.