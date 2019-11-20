Donkervoort’s Limited-Series D8 GTO-JD70 is All Kinds of Fun

Dutch automobile manufacturer Donkervoort is renowned for its hand built, ultra light weight sports cars and this year the specialty marque has something to celebrate. It’s the 70th birthday of the company founder, Joop Donkervoort, and to do that properly, they’ve developed a super lightweight sports car, the Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70.

They’ve just released new details of the car, that was first presented back in August, and we can tell you it’s gonna be amazing. The D8 GTO-JD70 sports car comes with 415 HP and 383 lb-ft (520 Nm) of torque and an outstanding 2G cornering ability.

The power comes from a 2.5 liter turbocharged five cylinder, which is passed on to the wheels trough a close-ratio five speed manual transmission and a new limited-slip differential. But this car comes with other interesting upgrades as well.

The Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 features a new exhaust system, adjustable front and rear sway bars and three way adjustable shocks. There’s also a new front fascia, wheel arches, and other upgrades which make for improved aerodynamics. Over 95 percent of the car’s bodywork is from carbon fiber, which means a weight of less than 700 kg (1543 lbs).

But the most impressive feature is the fact that the new Donkervoort can pull more than 2G of lateral acceleration and 1.65 G deceleration during cornering on standard road tires. The dutch company says that their Donkervoort D8-GTO-JD70 is nothing but a pure driving machine, the result of all of their knowledge and expertise.

The car will come out in, you got it, 70 units, with prices starting at $181,240.