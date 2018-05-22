Harry Winston’s Histoire de Tourbillon 9 is a Visual Spectacle

Today might be our lucky day, as we get to focus our attention on a new timekeeping marvel from Harry Winston, the extraordinary Histoire de Tourbillon 9. Available in two stunning versions, showing off an 18kt white or rose gold case, that’s 46.5 mm x 20.8 mm in size, this watch also benefits from a glass-box AR-coated sapphire crystal and a sapphire display back, and it’s water resistant up to 30 meters.

Nothing but good news, so far. The impressive Swiss manual-wind Harry Winston in-house caliber HW4504 brings this timepiece to life, with 408 tiny components (117 in the tourbillon alone) and backed up by 50 hours worth of power. The Histoire de Tourbillon 9 features a triaxial tourbillon, with 1 rotation in 45 seconds for the internal carriage, 1 rotation in 75 seconds for the intermediate carriage and the external carriage going for 1 rotation in 300 seconds.

The watch comes with a variable-inertia with 18kt gold adjusting screws, a satin-finished and circular-grained main plate and titanium bridges that should get your attention instantly. Apart from the charming tourbillon, the watch comes with functions like retrograde jumping hours and dragging minutes and a power reserve indicator with hand.

But the skeletonized dial is equally appealing, with the hour and minute hands circling directly above the movement and pointing to two zones with beautiful Arabic numerals. At the end of the day, you should know that Harry Winston will produce only 10 pieces of each version and if you’re lucky enough to get one, this exquisite timepiece will adorn your wrist thanks to a black alligator leather strap with stitching in 18kt rose gold or platinum thread – and let’s not forget about the ardillon buckle in 18kt rose gold or white gold.