Heesen’s IRISHA Motor Yacht Goes Straight To Your Heart

Set to be on display at the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show, the 51-meter IRISHA is the latest project from the renowned Dutch shipyard Heesen Yachts, a sleek vessel that was designed by Harrison Eidsgaard inside out. The full-aluminum semi-displacement motor yacht before you was inspired by Heesen’s successful 5000-series, with a top speed of 26.1 knots and an impressive range of 3,000 nautical miles, when you’re going at a comfortable cruising speed of 11 knots.

The yacht can accommodate up to ten guests overnight, although the elegant dining table will easily cater to 14 persons – or 22 if you’re planning to host a party of any other social event on board. Speaking of guests, they will surely appreciate the 13-meter sundeck, that comes complete with a sunbathing area and a cozy seating area; the bar, with dumb waiter and a hot tube, also adds to the overall appeal of this vessel.

On the inside, a neutral palette of beige, grey, and blue will help passengers feel relaxed and overwhelmed by IRISHA. All walls and surfaces were covered with beautiful textured materials that catch and reflect the light to create a warm, laid back atmosphere. Four different light settings are available for this yacht, thus allowing the architectural and design elements to be fully appreciated.

Each room is beautiful in its own way and the fact that you could change the overall mood at the simple touch of a button makes this yacht even more amazing. The good news is that after it’s going to show up at the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show, IRISHA will be available for charter, so we could all enjoy its amazing features. Dare to dream!