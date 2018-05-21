The Ferrari 488 Spider SVR Aero Edition Will Cost You $398,000!

The Ferrari 488 Spider is still one of the most incredible supercars out there, blending raw power and style in a jaw dropping Italian package. But some people think it can be even better, and that’s where the U.S.-based Creative Bespoke comes in. Specialized in selling one of a kind custom exotics, this company has designed and built a few upgrades specifically for the 488 Spider, and they’ve dubbed the finished project as the Ferrari 488 Spider SVR Aero Edition.

If you’re already one of the lucky owners of a 488 Spider, you could still turn it into the SVR Aero Edition, with the full carbon aerodynamics package setting you back a cool $34,000. For that kind of money, the shop delivers fresh front and rear bumpers, carbon side blades, a rear carbon wing, and a new front splitter as well.

We should not forget about the $14,000 carbon glass engine bonnet, the $8,000 GFG forged wheels, the high performance Pirelli P-Zero tires valued at $3,000, and $1,900 Novitec lowering springs. Is that enough to get your full and undivided attention?

The 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 is still hiding in the engine bay of this Ferrari, developing 661 hp and 760 Nm of torque via a 7-speed automatic gearbox – 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.0 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h (203 mph) should be more than enough for any of us. The 2017 model you see here has been driven for 4,621 miles and it’s listed on eBay for $398,000, which is more than a brand new Rolls-Royce

Inside the cockpit, this bespoke Ferrari features 4-way driver and passenger seats, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, aluminum door panel inserts, a leather upholstered dashboard, carbon fiber inserts and red contrast stitching – among many other things. Is it worth close to $400.000? That’s up for you to decide!