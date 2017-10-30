Grand Velas Los Cabos Looks Like a Dream Come True

Are you looking for the ultimate resort for your dream vacation? We all are, that’s for sure, and the magical Grand Velas Los Cabos seems to fit the bill.

Located on the pristine Chileno Beach, right between the popular Cabo San Lucas and the laid-back San José del Cabo, this wonderful location will make you forget about your daily routine, with an all inclusive luxury experience, three infinity pools, a private beach area and many other extraordinary amenities.

Thrill seekers will fall in love with Grand Velas Los Cabos, as a variety of activities, such as snorkeling and whale watching, camel riding and hang gliding, will make their stay here unforgettable. Following a day of fun, the resort’s all-inclusive dining options will tease your senses at one of the five signature restaurants, offering Mexican delights or French and Mediterranean cuisine.

I think it’s safe to assume you already like this place, and the gallery below offers just a mere glimpse of what you should expect before arriving at Grand Velas Los Cabos. But the whole picture gets even better with the SE Spa by Grand Velas and the exclusive Spa Water Journey, that will get you relaxed in just a matter of seconds, in a serene setting.

With a personalized seven-step hydrotherapy ritual, designed to rejuvenate your body, a warm Jacuzzi soak, sauna, steam room, polar pool, and revitalizing beverages, this place might just keep you indoors for the duration of your entire stay. Decisions, decisions.