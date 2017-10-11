G-Power’s Take on the Fantastic Mercedes-AMG GT S

I’m not sure why, but I can’t seem to handle white or yellow cars; they just make me daydream in a heartbeat. That’s also the case with this particular Mercedes-AMG GT S, a stunning sports car that hides more than a luxurious interior. Tweaked by the German tuners from G-Power, who are well known for supercharging some of Bavaria’s finest vehicles, this project might come as a surprise to some of you.

It’s true that this modified Mercedes-AMG GT S is nowhere near as extreme as some of the ravishing BMWs refined by G-Power. However, the Mercedes-AMG GT S has received a new power module, developed in-house by G-Power, which improves performance a lot. How much, do you ask?

The plug and play unit enables the 4.0-liter V8 engine to develop an astonishing power output of 610 hp and 755 Nm of torque, with the extra grunt (88 hp and 85 Nm) allowing the GT S to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds. That’s even faster than the Mercedes-AMG GT R.

From an aesthetic point of view, this Mercedes has also been equipped with a set of double spoke HURRICANE RR forged rims, available in Jet Black, Gun Metal Gray or Stardust Silver. At the end of the day, this car will not let everyone know what’s been done to it, but it will put a smile on the driver’s face. A winner in our book.