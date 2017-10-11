Pride Megayachts Unveiled Two Incredible Concepts in Monaco

The Hong Kong-based shipbuilders from Pride Megayachts have just revealed two fresh superyacht concepts at the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show. The 94.7-meter Red Star (pictured above) and the 50-meter Fifty (below) were both designed in-house, in collaboration with luxury yacht designer Cyrille Bieri. But let’s take them one by one, shall we?

First, Red Star features a modern design complemented by a stunning steel hull and an aluminum superstructure. Up to 20 passengers may enjoy its amenities onboard, while 30 crew members will cater to their every need. The main deck features intricate Chinese-style wood carvings and an authentic tea table, with various Chinese influences on display throughout the vessel’s interiors.

But Red Star could come with many other interesting features, like a traditional Gentlemen’s Club featuring a home cinema, an intimate cigar lounge, a bar and games table, plus a lovely beach club and spa, with a folding terrace. Red Star will reach a top speed of 16 knots, and a cruising speed of 12 knots at which it could travel for about 7,000 nautical miles.

On the other hand, Fifty boasts a traditional three-deck configuration and accommodates up to 12 guests. The vessel’s interiors benefit from plenty of natural light and promise a fully-customisable design that will meet its owner’s preferences. Elegant and sleek, with a range of 4,000 nautical miles, Fifty has a maximum speed of 18 knots, and a cruising speed of 14 knots. Which one is your favorite?