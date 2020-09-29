Feast Your Eyes on the Brand-New 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost!

We finally have some great news in 2020! Rolls-Royce has officially unveiled the all new 2021 Ghost, a stunning V12 powerhouse that’s apparently the most technologically advanced Rolls Royce ever made. Boasting a sharper, yet evolutionary design, this ravishing car will spoil you with luxury and surprise you with a ton of new features.

The new Ghost is built on the same flexible aluminum architecture like the Phantom and Cullinan, but it now offers all wheel drive and all wheel steering for unprecedented agility. For this car, Rolls Royce has re-positioned the moveable bulkhead, the floor, the cross members and even the sill panels to make it more spacious and comfortable than ever and of course, more enjoyable to drive.

Powering up the new Ghost is a massive 6.75-liter twin turbocharged V12 that’s able to deliver 563 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. The engine is placed right behind the car’s front axle to offer a perfect 50/50 weight distribution for this luxury sedan. But what’s very special about this V12 unit is that it’s able to deliver maximum torque from just 1,600 rpm.

Add in an upgraded air intake system with distinctive porting to reduce unwanted engine sounds or the 8-speed ZF automatic transmission that features the company’s Satellite Aided transmission Technology, which helps you pre-select the best gear for upcoming corners, and you know this Ghost was taken to perfection. It’s everything the British marque’s exclusive clientele wanted, and then some.

Another interesting innovation for the new Ghost is the Planar Suspension System, the result of 10 years of testing and development. It’s a high-end suspension system that ensures a smooth-as-silk ride using an Upper Wishbone Damper that works together with a ‘Flagbearer’ system, with cameras that ‘read’ the road ahead and prepare the suspension system for any changes might appear in the road surface.

This extraordinary technology makes you forget about the brand’s equally-impressive double wishbone Magic Carpet Ride system, updating it with self leveling, high volume air suspension technology. The Planar software also manages the all wheel drive system, all wheel steering, the car’s stability control and its self braking capabilities.

Compared to the previous model, the 2021 Ghost has grown by a cool 89 mm (3.5 inches) in length and it’s also 30 mm wider, which makes it stand out easily, despite the fact that it has a familiar look. Other changes worth mentioning outside are the new grille, that comes with 20 tiny LEDs underneath its top to illuminate the veins, updated LED and laser headlights and brand new taillights as well.

Inside the cockpit you’ll notice some incredible attention to detail, with hand stitched leather with “incredibly long and perfectly straight lines”, open pore wood, cold to the touch real metal accents, stunning veneer choices, loads of tech and.. shooting stars.

By now, I’m sure you’ve all been mesmerized by the company’s LED Starlight Headliner, that even comes with a shooting star option for an extra touch of glam. But the new Ghost also takes those stars to other parts of the cabin, and that’s how the Illuminated Fascia comes to life, with tiny stars and the word “Ghost” showing up on the passenger side of the dashboard when the cabin lights are on.

Obviously, Rolls-Royce can customize the star pattern as you wish, and they could write any other word you want there. The Illuminated Fascia is backlit by exactly 152 LEDs and there are more than 90,000 laser etched dots across the faceplate to make it look as realistic as possible.

Additionally, the 2021 Ghost also boasts an advanced audio system, a four camera system with panoramic view, all around visibility and helicopter view, vision assist with day and night wildlife and pedestrian assistant, collision warning, lane departe and lane changing warning, active cruise control, cross traffic warning, Wi-Fi and self parking. What more can you ask for?