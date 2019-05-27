Extra 130 is the newest yacht concept of Francesco Guida

Extra 130, the newest yacht concept designed by the brilliant designer Francesco Guida and developed by Extra Yachts – a brand created by ISA Yachts – is a stunning full aluminum vessel that will be presented at the Monaco Yacht Show at the end of September 2019.

Featuring a sporty design, combining large glass windows with a sleek profile, this yacht will surely make an impression wherever it goes. It was already sold at the time of this writing so we might get to see it with our own eyes in the next couple of years.

The upper deck of the vessel features a large outdoor area complete with a nice comfy sofa and a chaise-lounge, plus a small bar and TV, and a large sunbathing area and several seats to enjoy the sun’s warm rays and the cool breeze.

The yacht can offer accommodation for up to 12 guests in five spacious cabins and can host a crew of seven. The future owners of this vessel will get to enjoy an elegant master suite, nestled on the main deck forward, while the other passengers could take a break in three double cabins and a twin one on the lower deck.

For the crew, the vessel offers four cabins and a mess hall. The overall length of Extra 130 is 39.70 meters (around 130-feet), with a beam of 8.60 meters. We don’t know exactly what kind of engines will it have, but top speed is going to be around 17 knots which is more than enough for comfortable cruising around the Mediterranean or in the Caribbean Sea.