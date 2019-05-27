fbpx
An analogue ride for the digital age: The new BMW R18 Concept

The 2019 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este saw the unveiling of the new BMW R18 concept, a gorgeous, vintage-looking analogue bike with an all new boxer engine, ready to take on the streets of a digital and modern world. The bike is a return to the early days of motorcycles for the guys at BMW.

The team has gotten back to the core of the brand and focused on maximizing the bike’s fundamental components all the while preserving an overall minimalist and classic appearance. The BMW motorrad concept R18 comes with that recognizable genuine BMW look, with its big boxer engine, cradle frame and drop shaped fuel tank with the typical design icons of the old BMW motorrad classics.

The large spoke wheels, 21 inch front and 18 inch rear, offer a secure stance on the road and provide perfect balance for the dominant engine. And speaking of the engine, it’s a two cylinder 1800 cc boxer, with glass bead-blasted aluminum block and transmission and solex dual carburetors which bring back a little bit of the brand’s history.

The universal shaft connecting the back wheel to the drive is chrome plated and exposed, further enhancing the style and looks of the bike. There are no covers anywhere on the bike, keeping the engineering bold and visible. The motorcycle is a clear message on simplification, authenticity and transparency.

It’s what a true motorcycle should be like, a statement about the ride and the feelings it conveys and not about technology.

