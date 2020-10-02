Dynamiq Updates the Extraordinary GTT 165 Superyacht

Unveiled two years ago, Dynamiq‘s high-end GTT 165 superyacht has been a massive hit already. Designed for people who seek the best in efficient performance and motion comfort, the innovative 50-metre GTT 165 is also the largest vessel in Dynamiq’s range.

This tastefully refined yacht was updated this year to include two side structural balconies in the owner’s suite, that could be used as a lounge, office or a large en-suite bathroom. The new design looks more in line with the superyacht builder’s unique design language.

The GTT 165 keeps its original six-cabin layout and the highly efficient hull from Van Oossanen Naval Architects, but it now receives a faster “S” version that takes its top speed from 19 knots to 23 knots. Future owners will also have the choice to get a hybrid propulsion system, with an impressive long-distance autonomous range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Inside, the new Dynamiq GTT 165 flagship looks as beautiful as ever, with a selection of bespoke furnishings and premium accessories from the renowned Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta. The yacht’s interior is still designed in a relaxed Maldivian style, using a calm palette that combines stone with gorgeous natural woods.

The yacht’s dining and entertaining spaces are flexible and highly customizable by its next owner, but the aft sundeck on this project is dedicated to wellness, with a lot of space for a tranquil yoga setup and a high-end gym offering 360-degree views of the surroundings. On the lower deck this yacht will come with a state-of-the-art spa, with direct access to water.

Dynamiq’s GTT 165 has a price tag that starts at €24,750,000 and it can be fully customized on the shipyard’s online yacht configurator.