Bentley Drops New Styling Specification For The Flying Spur

Can you make the world’s fastest production luxury sedan even sportier than it normally is? The brilliant people from Bentley sure think so. That’s why they’ve presented a new Styling Specification for the Flying Spur, that enhances the car’s sporting credentials and also improves its aerodynamic performance.

The brand’s flagship saloon received a pack of high-gloss carbon fiber styling elements that includes a redesigned front splitter, new side skirts with metallic Bentley badges, a brand new rear diffuser and a cool boot lid spoiler as well. The gorgeous Bentley Flying Spur in these photos also seems to have the Blackline Specification, that comes with black trim instead of the ‘standard’ exterior chrome details.

The Styling Specification features a carbon fiber weave in a 2×2 twill pattern, that’s specially woven in the same direction for all elements and laid up in multiple layers, each of layers oriented for the ultimate strength and durability, while also keeping their weight to a minimum.

As you can imagine, the attention to detail is insane, especially when you take a closer look at the side skirts that feature a 3D electro-formed Bentley badge that was developed specifically for this specification. The new styling components will also contribute to the car’s optimal aerodynamic performance.

All these styling parts have been refined using computational fluid dynamics software, for the best front and rear lift and drag. The new Styling Specification for the Flying Spur is already available in Bentley’s dealerships for new cars, but it can be also added to existing cars.