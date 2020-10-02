Camp Sarika by Amangiri Offers a unique Glamping Experience

Proudly sitting on 600 acres of breathtaking landscape in Canyon Point, Utah, Amangiri is an incredible all-suite luxury resort that offers magical views of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. It’s a 5-star sanctuary of wilderness and isolation, that’s about to get even better with Camp Sarika by Amangiri, a unique 78-acre campsite that will open later this year.

Camp Sarika was designed by Luxury Frontiers, an award-winning San Francisco and Johannesburg-based international design firm, and it features 10 luxurious tents, nestled right at the foot of Utah’s mesas. This spectacular glamping site will be the first-ever North American all-weather, year round camp, so if you can’t travel almost anywhere this year, you might want to plan a vacation here.

The luxury tents have been specially designed to withstand the extreme weather conditions of the desert, with temperatures going from 20° to 105° F in a day. Guests at Camp Sarika will have access to all the amenities of the nearby Amangiri resort, plus the chance to see five National Parks, the Navajo Nation Reservation and numerous national monuments.

The luxurious pavilions have been thoughtfully positioned to offer unobstructed views of the imposing mesas and they have either one or two bedrooms, offering around 1,900 square feet for the one-bedroom tents and over 2,800 square feet of space for the two bedroom option. They all come with a cozy living area, dining area, and an elegant bathroom with bathtub, plus indoor and outdoor showers.

Inside, you can also find a lovely wet and dry bar, custom-made camp-style walnut desks, comfortable king and twin beds with etched timber headboards inspired by the carved surrounding landscape and super soft cushions suspended from leather straps. These luxury tents also feature bespoke furniture pieces from Marset, Dedon, Annie Selke, Nanimarquina, My Home Collection or Christian Liagre.

But the real surprise can be found outside, where guests can relax in a private heated plunge pool, surrounded by comfy loungers. The deck also includes a campfire area with fireside furniture and it’s shaded from the scorching hot Utah sun by a superb canvas overhang. Are we going to Southern Utah?