Concept Sunset Might be the Superyacht Of Your Dreams

Concept Sunset is the latest brainchild of Valencia-based yacht designer Alejandro Crespo, who imagined an 80-metre superyacht marvel set to include four decks, a 13-metre beam, and room for 16 passengers and up to 30 crew members, with spacious en-suites and generous crew quarters.

A 9-metre helicopter pad is also positioned at the bow, just in case someone wants to make a grand entrance, but there are many other goodies on board worth talking about. These renderings reveal that Sunset features bold and graceful lines, with massive smoked glass windows, while the ivory cream gel coat exterior, with a pearl finish, makes it look very stylish.

The indoor and outdoor spaces were designed to offer the perfect balance between comfort, space and state of the art equipment, as well as a seductive atmosphere. This vessel also benefits from plenty of natural light, with glass openings on the hardtop integrated with sunshades, that are able to deploy themselves automatically throughout the day.

What else should we focus on? Well, this superyacht concept also comes with multiple al fresco dining options, expansive deck areas that can easily convert from lounging into party spots, a large swimming pool with concealed LED lighting and a spacious lounge area, while the opposite side of the main deck is the perfect place to chill out, equipped with sun beds and many other relaxation options.

The entertainment areas are located on the upper aft deck and on the sundeck, where you can find an indoor gym, a spacious beach club with a spa pool and lounge area, and a cool spa with a sauna, Turkish bath and a jacuzzi. Balconies can be found on both sides of the beach club, allowing passengers to enjoy sublime panoramic views in the best way possible. Are you ready to sail into the sunset?