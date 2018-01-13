Jaquet Droz Celebrates The Chinese New Year of the Dog

A pioneering designer in Swiss Haute Horlogerie, Jaquet Droz was always fascinated by the Middle Kingdom, that’s why his brand released many exclusive timepieces inspired by traditional Chinese folklore. Today, the renowned Swiss luxury watchmaker has unveiled two new exquisite nature-inspired timepieces, dedicated to the Chinese Year of the Dog.

These new additions portray the eleventh animal in the Chinese Zodiac, in decorative detail inspired by ancient Chinese arts. The first watch is called the Petite Heure Minute Relief Dog Limited Edition and it will be produced in a very limited series of just 28 units. It comes with a 41 mm 18kt red gold case, showing off a beautifully decorated dial, double sapphire crystals and water resistance to 30 meters.

The Swiss automatic Jaquet Droz in-house caliber 2653, backed up by 68 hours of power, hides beneath the 18kt red gold dial, with cuprite details and an onyx subdial, where the attention to details is simply incredible. We should not forget about the rolled-edge hand-made black alligator leather strap, with an 18kt red gold ardillon buckle, that’s also part of this stylish offering.

On the other hand, the marvelous Petite Heure Minute Dog Limited Edition will also adorn only 28 wrists. This time, the few lucky owners should expect a 39 mm 18kt red gold case, studded with 232 tiny diamonds. Double sapphire crystals and a 30-meter water resistance are also part of the spec list.

Inside, the Swiss automatic Jaquet Droz in-house caliber 2653.P comes with the same 68-hour power reserve, while a superb ivory Grand Feu enamel dial, with a miniature painting, will grab everyone’s attention. A rolled-edge hand-made brown alligator leather strap, with an 18kt red gold ardillon buckle, finishes off this design as well. Which one would you rather have?