fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Cinemagia is Bvlgari’s Brand New High Jewelry Collection

bvlgari cinemagia 6

Bvlgari’s newest jewelry collection, Cinemagia, shows the brand’s love and appreciation for the magical world of film. Revealed on the beautiful island of Capri in Italy, the new Bvlgari jewelry collection reminds us of the great creativity and visionary ideas which have defined some of the best films ever created.

Cinemagia makes use of superb color combinations, unparalleled materials and amazing gemstone cuts to showcase the Italian brand’s remarkable creativity. Each piece of the collection conveys the apotheosis of Bvlgari’s unique flair. The Action! necklace could be everyone’s favorite statement piece, boasting an undulating design that reminds of celluloid right after its invention.

The black-silver zirconium – a pretty new material for the world of high jewelry – is present in Bvlgari’s Cinemagia through the Emerald Affair sautoir, that’s wonderfully matched with a gleam of diamonds.

bvlgari cinemagia 10

Another interesting piece from this new collection is the Pirate Treasures necklace, which boasts three deep blue sapphires. Then there’s the Fairy Wings necklace that could shock and awe everyone with its astonishing gemstone rainbow, set right in the middle of a superb butterfly design.

Cinemagia is a collection that embraces the full magic of Bvlgari’s renowned gems, combining the lavishness of the collection with the colorfulness of their gems to create a few statement pieces of intense desire.

bvlgari cinemagia 5

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Festa-Bulgari
Bulgari’s new High Jewerly Collection is called Festa
Bulgari Le Gemme 1
A Bulgari Trilogy Joins Le Gemme Reali Collection
B.zero I Labyrinth by Bulgari 1
Bulgari’s B.zero1 Labyrinth Collection Arrives Just in Time
Bulgari New York 14
Bulgari’s New York Capsule Collection captures the Spirit of The Big Apple

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

12 Best South African Beaches for Your Next Vacation

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.