Cinemagia is Bvlgari’s Brand New High Jewelry Collection

Bvlgari’s newest jewelry collection, Cinemagia, shows the brand’s love and appreciation for the magical world of film. Revealed on the beautiful island of Capri in Italy, the new Bvlgari jewelry collection reminds us of the great creativity and visionary ideas which have defined some of the best films ever created.

Cinemagia makes use of superb color combinations, unparalleled materials and amazing gemstone cuts to showcase the Italian brand’s remarkable creativity. Each piece of the collection conveys the apotheosis of Bvlgari’s unique flair. The Action! necklace could be everyone’s favorite statement piece, boasting an undulating design that reminds of celluloid right after its invention.

The black-silver zirconium – a pretty new material for the world of high jewelry – is present in Bvlgari’s Cinemagia through the Emerald Affair sautoir, that’s wonderfully matched with a gleam of diamonds.

Another interesting piece from this new collection is the Pirate Treasures necklace, which boasts three deep blue sapphires. Then there’s the Fairy Wings necklace that could shock and awe everyone with its astonishing gemstone rainbow, set right in the middle of a superb butterfly design.

Cinemagia is a collection that embraces the full magic of Bvlgari’s renowned gems, combining the lavishness of the collection with the colorfulness of their gems to create a few statement pieces of intense desire.