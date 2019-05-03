Cigarette Racing Launched a New $3 Million Six-Engine 2,400 hp Rocketship

Cigarette Racing’s new flagship vessel is an incredible, center-console sport yacht with heart-stopping performances; titled Tirranna 59, this special release also marks the company’s 50th anniversary in style. With a top speed of 72 mph, the 59 foot Tirranna and its six 400 hp Mercury Racing Verado supercharged V8 engines feels like a rocket ship that will easily impress everyone, even the most pretentious customers.

Of course, it could hit the waves a bit slower as well. At a cruising speed of 42 mph, with its 1,000 gallon fuel tank, this speed boat has an autonomy of 780 miles, which is quite a lot.

The new Cigarette Racing Tirranna actually takes its name from the Australian aboriginal translation for ‘running water’. The yacht is a center console, with a raked carbon fiber hardtop and a wide open forward space for lounging and accommodating up to 12 guests who love high speed thrills. Behind the center console, there are seats for 8 more thrill seekers.

But ridiculous speed is not the only way Tirranna entertains its guests. This boat also features an alfresco gallery on the swim platform, with an electric barbecue, sink and even a small station for food preparation. For entertainment purposes, the yacht also comes equipped with a 29 speaker, 5,200 watt JL Audio sound system, which is more than impressive.

Under the deck there’s a high end Italian black and white design from Poltrona Frau, with black and white leather and black or white teak and flooring. The front settees can convert into a king size bed and there’s enough space for a shower and all black sink. The price of this stunning boat is one to impress as well, starting from a good $3 million.