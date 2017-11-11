Check out the Lovely Bell & Ross BR-X1 White Hawk

The renowned French luxury watchmaker Bell & Ross has been always associated with aviation and military-themed timepieces, although in these last couple of years they’ve been also inspired by racing cars and released some incredible experimental watches as well, like the impressive BR-X1.

A few weeks ago, Bell & Ross took that design to the very next level, introducing a breathtaking skeleton tourbillion sapphire version, but today the ‘classic’ BR-X1 is back in our attention once again, this time showing off a fresh color scheme and new materials.

Called the Bell & Ross BR-X1 White Hawk, this watch shows off an automatic ETA 2894-2 chronograph movement, with a specifically designed, X-shaped bridge on top, that’s visible through the sapphire dial. The case represents a bold evolution of the iconic dashboard instrument-like design of the BR-01, protected by an outer ceramic band/belt with the pushers for the chronograph integrated right into it.

Inspired by private jet exteriors, the grade 5 titanium case has been micro blasted, while the ceramic band is matte to avoid reflections from light. The dial uses the very same color codes, with all parts being mostly white or grey, except the 30-minute counter and the tip of the central chronograph hand, which are both finished in bright red.

The Bell & Ross BR-X1 White Hawk Skeleton Chronograph will be produced in a limited run of just 250 pieces, each of them matched by a rubber and lether strap in grey, and priced at a cool EUR 17,900 or around $21,000. But if you’d like something even more exquisite and more exclusive, the French brand has another surprise for you.

They’ve also unveiled the BR-X1 White Hawk Chronograph Tourbillon Hand-wound Monopusher, a special version of this watch featuring a more complex movement, with a tourbillon at 6, the chronograph seconds at 2 and the 30 minute counter at 10 (the last two are finished in bright red).

All the technical features are visible through the sapphire dial and apparently only 20 wonderful units like this will be ever produced. The Bell & Ross BR-X1 White Hawk will set you back EUR 155,000 or around $181,000.