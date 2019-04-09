Bruce Willis’ Turks and Caicos Residence is a $33 Million Dream Home in the Caribbean

Did you know that Bruce Willis has a house to match his ‘die hard’ character, hidden somewhere in the Caribbean? Nestled in the paparazzi proof Parrot Cay on Turks and Caicos, this lavish estate has a full playground, with access to a resort and a movie theater. To reach the Die Hard actor’s paradise, you’d need a one hour forty minute flight from Miami and a half an hour boat ride, but it’s totally worth it.

The famed actor got his hands on an eight acre of land here back in 2000 and built his dream home right on the beach. The construction took four years and it’s currently valued at $33 million, which is quite a nice sum of money. Bruce’s neighbors include the super model Christie Brinkley, fashion mogul Donna Karan and Keith Richards.

Dubbed as “the Residence”, the sunset facing estate comes with a two level main house and two separate guest villas overlooking a lovely secluded beach. The mesmerizing main house features five airy bedrooms and a master suite which occupies the entire second floor of the home. There are also huge glass doors and large wrap around terraces around the master suite, to make it even more appealing.

Around the house you’ll find many coconut, banana and papaya trees, not one, but four pools and a lovely oceanfront yoga pavilion. A kids playground couldn’t have missed, and it even includes a wooden pirate ship. If Bruce Willis will manage to sell his Turks and Caicos compound for the $33 million he listed it for, it would break the record of the highest priced residence on the island.