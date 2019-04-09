fbpx
Infinity is Rossinavi’s Brand New Superyacht Concept

Rossinavi Infinity Concept 1

Italian shipyard Rossinavi and the acclaimed British leisure marine company Camper & Nicholsons have joined forces to create a brand new super yacht concept. The result, called Infinity, has been officially revealed at the 2019 Palm Beach International Boat Show, as a series of 42, 50, 59 and 69 meter yacht with the well known sporty lines of Rossinavi motor yachts and an elegant interior design imagined by Fulvio de Simoni.

Project Infinity started from the idea to have full-length windows divided by sharp exterior lines, which enhance the usual sport lines of Rossinavi’s high performance super yachts. This stunning concept brings together the elegance of design with a strong character, while while keeping Rossinavi’s high standards when it comes to comfort and attitude.

Rossinavi Infinity Concept 2

Among the yacht’s most interesting features there’s a spacious owner’s suite and several large outdoor areas on the upper deck. The yacht comes with a fast displacement hull that can reach speeds of more than 20 knots, while reducing much of the noise and vibrations and remaining stable in rough waters or transatlantic journeys.

With the Infinity concept, these two companies tried to fill a gap on the market, especially on the American market, which needed such an approach to making powerful and elegant yachts.

Rossinavi Infinity Concept 3

