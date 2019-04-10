Here Comes the Astonishing Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf

Drawing inspiration from the Arabian Gulf’s rich pearl diving history, Bentley has created five astonishing models of the Bentayga, hand built by the craftspeople from Mulliner in Crewe, England. Called the Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf, this superb car is powered by a W12 engine and each of the model comes with unique motifs from the Mother of Pearl and the Arabian Gulf.

The interior of the car is also richly inspired by the pearl diving heritage of the Arabian Gulf. The design features Linen main hide and a secondary hide by Brunel, plus a gorgeous Mother of Pearl Breitling clock as the dashboard centerpiece. There are quilted seats and door inserts with Camel and Brunel contrast stitching and gold thread embroidery as well.

Inside the cockpit you’ll also find an integrated fingerprint secure storage system, installed by the brilliant people at Mulliner, with a fingerprint sensor applied to a high pressure die-cast aluminum storage unit, the perfect place to store your valuables while you’re at the beach or when you’re using valet parking services.

The Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf also comes with a wide range of drive settings, both on and off-road, offered by Bentley’s Drive Dynamic Mode and the optional Responsive Off-Road Setting. The functionality can be used by turning an eight mode dial, which allows a quick selection of the dynamic setup for various road surfaces and conditions.