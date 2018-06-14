Broadway Explorer Concept is a new Marvel by Luca Vallebona

Shortly after unveiling the ravishing 82-meter Pentagramma, the acclaimed Italian yacht designer Luca Vallebona has decided to take the world by storm yet again with another fresh concept. Originally developed for a young, and probably very rich client, Broadway is a stunning explorer yacht concept, showing off a fresh design language and several innovations in terms of features.

Original and contemporary, this sleek vessel also borrows a few styling cues from the past, like the traditional bronze portholes which create a wonderful visual effect with the crisp hull lines and the interesting layout of this yacht. As you might expect, the sundeck has been mostly enclosed in an effort to keep passengers protected from the elements, but this yacht is no ordinary explorer.

Broadway would feature two VIP suites and two guest cabins on the lower deck, while a multi functional space with fold-down platforms on both sides has been added to the middle of the ship. Even more surprising is the fact that this explorer also packs a spa and a large gym on board, and it could easily house a few water toys and even a mini-sub.

The main deck features a huge salon with fold-down bulwarks, as well as a combined bar and dining room, with the crew and passengers separated in a pleasant way. On the upper deck you’ll find a spacious owner’s suite and a wonderful sky lounge, with the first featuring a private staircase to the observation lounge above.

Furthermore, the open aft deck was specially designed to transform into the main sunbathing area, with a large hot tub and asymmetrical lounging cushions keeping everything cozy – just like the protected fire pit. does Fully equipped to handle any adventure, this yacht will also allow the crew to enjoy comfort and style throughout the journey.