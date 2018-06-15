Ben Affleck’s Georgia Plantation Estate Could be Your Little Paradise

Yes, the renowned actor, filmmaker and philanthropist Ben Affleck is selling his charming Georgia plantation and it will cost you a cool $8.9 million to enjoy this little paradise. The sprawling estate covers 87 acres and it’s located on a secluded private island, around 30 miles south of Savannah – on the Hampton Island Preserve where it overlooks the North Newport River.

If it looks a bit familiar, it might be due to the fact that the stunning Greek Revival–style mansion before you was part of 2016 American crime drama Live by Night, which Affleck wrote, directed and produced.

The main residence, nicknamed the Big House, offers 6,000 square feet of spectacular living spaces, including four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Tall Doric columns, elegant central staircases and covered wooden porches seem to remind us of a period long gone, but one thing’s for sure – none shall leave this place unimpressed.

Privacy is a given here – you can do whatever you might want and no one will ever bother you. You could even have a few friends over, but guests will stay in the Oyster House, which is a short walk away from the main residence, and offers 10,000 square feet of comfortable spaces, with five bedrooms included. It also has three master suites and an array of kids’ rooms that will keep the adults relaxed and happy.

There’s also a lovely Summer Cottage on-site, that will satisfy any need for entertainment, with a large screened-in room that’s perfect for outdoor feasts as well. The tin-roofed cottage features a huge fireplace and exposed beam ceilings, putting out an overwhelming vibe that will have you feeling relaxed in no time. Well, in theory, at least.

[robbreport]