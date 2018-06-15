Bike Lovers Will Surely Love Gasoline’s 2Shot Project

Four years ago, BMW Motorrad has unleashed the R nineT into this world, a gorgeous retro-looking bike meant to celebrate the company’s 90th anniversary since entering the world of motorcycles. Pure and simple, this stunning motorcycle borrowed many styling cues from BMW’s most popular motorcycles from the past decades, bringing a modern twist to iconic lines and the famed boxer engine.

That’s why the BMW R nineT might be the perfect choice when you’re dreaming about a one-of-a-kind bike, don’t you think?

Australian motor company Gasoline went on to work on such a stunning BMW motorcycle in an effort to make it even more incredible than it normally is. The standard foot pegs were replaced by rear sets, a set of clip-ons took replaced the factory handlebars and a tailored seat pan was also added – adjusted specifically to the owner’s height and stance. Does that sound good?

Aesthetically speaking, 2Shot – as this bike was called – will easily manage to stand out of a crowd. American motorcycle racer and designer of custom bikes Roland Sands was also involved in this project and delivered components such as a signature breastplate and a couple of RSD emblazoned valve covers.

But everything else you see on this bike is one-of-a-kind, with custom elements hand made by master artisanal craftsmen and women – the fairing, the wonderful shark tail section, the fender or the tank, all made of aircraft grade 6061 aluminum alloy. All in all, hundreds of hours of workmanship were needed to turn BMW R nineT into the perfect motorcycle. I dare you to find something wrong with this bike.