fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Bang & Olufsen Releases Beosound 1, the New York Edition

Beosound 1 New York Edition 1

Bang & Olufsen just released a new portable wireless speaker which highlights the fine craftsmanship of the Danish brand. Minimalist in design, the new Beosound 1 New York Edition also brings a lovely homage to the Big Apple through its superb aesthetics, reminding of the bustling energy of the legendary American city.

The design of the Beosound 1 New York Edition features a superb unique graduation in color, going from piano black to natural aluminum. This design feature points to the impressive New York City skyline.

The awesome color was created by using milled, polished and anodized aluminum parts, after which the surface craftsmen from Bang & Olufsen have done their magic to create a smooth gradient effect on the aluminum.

Beosound 1 New York Edition 3

The wireless speaker system also comes with 360 degree sound dispersion, given by the conical body. Also notable is how the bass notes are created by making the body of the speaker hover slightly above the surface, thus allowing the impressive bass sound to radiate around the room from beneath the speaker.

At the top, there’s an opening which represents an acoustic lens which distributes a spherical sound profile. The speaker comes with built in Google Assistant and is compatible with wireless streaming technologies like the Google Chromecast, Apple Airplay 2 and Bluetooth. The speaker can function alone or it can be integrated into a multi-room system.

The built in rechargeable battery allows for up to 12 hours of uninterrupted play time. Limited to only 1,200 units, the Beosound 1 New York Edition will be available for a price tag of $2,000 in Bang & Olufsen stores and online.

Beosound 1 New York Edition 4

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage 1
Beosound Stage is Bang & Olufsen’s First Soundbar
saint laurent bang & olufsen beoplay
Saint Laurent and Bang & Olufsen Collaboration on the Beoplay A9 and A1
bang&olufsen beoplay h9 2
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9: the Brand’s new Flagship Wireless Headphones
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E6 and E8 Motion 2
Bang & Olufsen Unveils the Super Chic Beoplay E6 and E8 Motion

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

The New Urwerk UR100 SpaceTime Reminds of the Brands’ Wild Creativity

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.