Baglietto Teamed up with Santa Maria Magnolfi for ABACO

The renowned Italian shipyard Baglietto has recently unveiled a brand new superyacht project called ABACO, a stunning vessel developed together with the Santa Maria Magnolfi studio. Inspired by the idea of living and fully enjoying the sea, this concept aims to be the perfect yacht for sailing in shallow waters, with close proximity to the sea and numerous open spaces inside-out.

ABACO’s design is characterized by bold, modern lines, with large glass surfaces that allow you to enjoy magical views of the sea wherever you might be. The main deck offers no less than 120 square meters of outdoor spaces, stretched towards the stern area of the boat where you can find the cockpit and a small beach club, joined in a single space that seems to be in direct contact with the sea.

In the back, there’s a gorgeous infinity pool and a comfortable sunbathing area, and behind it there’s an al fresco dining area that could seat up to 16 passengers. The main saloon was specially designed to open both aft and in the large side windows and the yacht also houses a “winter garden” with a bar and living space, that can be fully opened as well, thanks to its floor to ceiling sliding glass doors.

The future owners of this stunning vessel will get to relax in a spacious suite featuring an office and his and her bathrooms, while the other passengers will get to stay in four large cabins on the lower deck. The crew mess and crew area are also located on the lower deck, but at the bow.

The upper deck, sundeck and the bow area offer another 170 square meters of open space, with several areas for relaxation. Meanwhile, the interior will decked in natural materials and bright tones like teak, raffia, linen, straw and many tropical woods, that would give the yacht an exotic touch, combining freshness and elegance with the best amenities.

ABACO will be equipped with two CAT C32 ACERT D rate engines that should help it reach a top speed of 17.5 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots.The yacht will also feature a garage that can house a 6-metre tender and a forward garage that can fit a smaller rescue tender and a few other yacht toys.

Last but not least, we should mention Baglietto announced that a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of this project will be dedicated to the reconstruction of the Abaco island in the Bahamas, that was heavily affected by Hurricane Dorian a few months ago.