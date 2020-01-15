Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Baglietto Teamed up with Santa Maria Magnolfi for ABACO

Baglietto ABACO 1

The renowned Italian shipyard Baglietto has recently unveiled a brand new superyacht project called ABACO, a stunning vessel developed together with the Santa Maria Magnolfi studio. Inspired by the idea of living and fully enjoying the sea, this concept aims to be the perfect yacht for sailing in shallow waters, with close proximity to the sea and numerous open spaces inside-out.

ABACO’s design is characterized by bold, modern lines, with large glass surfaces that allow you to enjoy magical views of the sea wherever you might be. The main deck offers no less than 120 square meters of outdoor spaces, stretched towards the stern area of the boat where you can find the cockpit and a small beach club, joined in a single space that seems to be in direct contact with the sea.

In the back, there’s a gorgeous infinity pool and a comfortable sunbathing area, and behind it there’s an al fresco dining area that could seat up to 16 passengers. The main saloon was specially designed to open both aft and in the large side windows and the yacht also houses a “winter garden” with a bar and living space, that can be fully opened as well, thanks to its floor to ceiling sliding glass doors.

Baglietto ABACO 2

The future owners of this stunning vessel will get to relax in a spacious suite featuring an office and his and her bathrooms, while the other passengers will get to stay in four large cabins on the lower deck. The crew mess and crew area are also located on the lower deck, but at the bow.

The upper deck, sundeck and the bow area offer another 170 square meters of open space, with several areas for relaxation. Meanwhile, the interior will decked in natural materials and bright tones like teak, raffia, linen, straw and many tropical woods, that would give the yacht an exotic touch, combining freshness and elegance with the best amenities.

ABACO will be equipped with two CAT C32 ACERT D rate engines that should help it reach a top speed of 17.5 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots.The yacht will also feature a garage that can house a 6-metre tender and a forward garage that can fit a smaller rescue tender and a few other yacht toys.

Last but not least, we should mention Baglietto announced that a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of this project will be dedicated to the reconstruction of the Abaco island in the Bahamas, that was heavily affected by Hurricane Dorian a few months ago.

Baglietto ABACO 3

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Baglietto 43m Explorer Yacht 7
The new Baglietto 43m Explorer is a Fresh Take on Explorer Yachts
Baglietto 43M Fast 1
Baglietto’s 43M Fast is not All About Speed
Sestante 1
The 70m Sestante Project Brings Out The Best Of Two Worlds
Baglietto superyacht 1
Baglietto Introduced a New Stunning Superyacht Project

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

These are the 15 Best Rooftop Bars in NYC!

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2020 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.