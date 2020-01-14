Aman’s New Private Jet Will Take You to Any of Their Incredible Resorts

Luxury hotel group Aman Resorts plans to change the hospitality industry once again by adding a private jet to its incredible arsenal – the ultimate way to shuttle guests to any of its unique properties across the globe. Aman offers transformative experiences like no other hotel chain, combining the highest level of service with a kind of serenity that’s hard to describe.

Each resort and setting is unique, but there are certain elements that are common to all Aman resorts – they’re all set in awe-inspiring locations, they provide outstanding facilities and they offer just a small number of rooms to ensure exclusivity and privacy.

Today, Aman has 32 spectacular resorts, hotels and private residences in 20 countries, with eight more resorts coming soon. And if you’d like to get to any of their far-flung resorts in style, the Aman Private Jet is the best way to go. It’s a brand new Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft that can accommodate up to 12 passengers, offering the same level of service you can expect from Aman Resorts.

With this private charter flight service, the prestigious hotel group can now offer personalized itineraries for guests who would like to travel between Aman properties, head home or even fly to another destination. This is all taken care of by the new Aman Jet Concierge service.

Guests will have flexible departure times, custom in-flight meals, high-speed WiFi and access to their luggage throughout the flight. But what might be even better is that all customs clearance will be overseen by Aman’s brilliant staff. To celebrate the launch of their private charter flight service, Aman Resorts has created four itineraries, that will take you to some of the best Aman properties around the world.

“The Secrets of China” takes you to Amanfayun in Hangzhou, Amandayan in Lijlang and Amanyangyun in Shanghai. Next, “Bali & Beyond” includes stays at five Indonesian resorts: Amandari, Amankila and the Aman Villas at Nusa Dua in Bali, Amanjiwo in Java and Amanwana in Mojo.

“Indochina Past & Present” features nights at Amantaka in Laos, Amanoi in Vietnam and Amansara in Cambodia, while “From the Himalayas to the Seas” showcases the Amankora resort in Bhutan and the Amanpuri in Thailand.

Apart from the private jet flights, transfers and accommodation at these blissful Aman properties, each of these unique journeys includes private tours of some of the world’s most famous cultural sites, plus exclusive privileges of each resort.