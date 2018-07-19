A Penthouse on the Beach in Monaco Sounds Like a Dream Come True

Monte-Carlo, Monaco is easily one of those places that everyone should visit, at least once in a lifetime. Famous for its casinos, upscale stores, fast cars and a picturesque harbor filled with fancy yachts, Monaco has always been a playground for billionaires. But it can also be your future home, if you’re willing to splash out a cool €29 million (US$34.2 million) on one of the most incredible properties in town.

Proudly sitting above the only beach in town, the Larvotto Beach, this lavish penthouse apartment spreads over 2,700 sq. ft, with terraces on three sides, and a massive rooftop deck that will show everyone what exclusivity really feels like. There aren’t too many penthouses listed for sale in Monaco, and this one might be one of the most amazing, offering uninterrupted sea views from the 10th and 11th floors.

The principality’s most famous attractions are all within walking distance – the Casino de Monte-Carlo, the harbor, designer stores, Michelin-starred restaurants and nightlife. Boredom is not really an option in Monaco, and with a penthouse as big as this one, you could even throw a small party here.

The 2,700-square-foot residence boasts four beautiful bedrooms, two of which with en-suites, plus another full bathroom for the other two bedrooms. However, the 2,370-square-foot roof deck is where I’d spend most of my time; it features a second living room with a cinema room. And did we mention the heated pool and exterior seating area? Dreamy.