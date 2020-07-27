4 Luxurious Yacht Charters You can Book Right Now

The coronavirus pandemic has us all dreaming of our next travel adventure. Ask your friends and colleagues about the first thing that they want to do after the pandemic, and you can expect them to answer traveling. Right now, the idea of going on vacation remains a luxury.

If you dream about a real and pleasant holiday, plan for it well and make sure to go for something unforgettable. Our advice? Book a luxurious yacht charter. Here are some of the most luxurious ones that you can choose from:

Lady J

Formerly known as the Pure Bliss, Lady J allows its guests to experience a sought-after affair. This Palmer Johnson luxury yacht built in 1997, comes with the amenities that can make your vacation worthwhile. The boat can accommodate up to 12 guests and provides you with excellent facilities, such as Jacuzzi, bar, gym, salon, and luxurious seating spaces. In 2016, the yacht underwent an extensive retrofit to include new interior and exterior upholstery and furniture.

The Lady J yacht also features a Sky Lounge where you can enjoy a wet bar, game table, and flat-screen TV and DVD. It also has a sundeck where you and your family can enjoy the spa pool. It has five cabins that can fit up to 12 guests. The King Master Suite boasts a vanity, a spa pool tub and a shower. You can book this cool yacht for US$109,000 per week. Enjoy a great week by berthing at equally luxurious yacht harbors like Emerald Landing.

Annabel II

A stunning Horizon yacht that features incredible amenities and cool aqua toys is Annabel II. This raised pilothouse motor yacht is all about marrying the beauty of classic European styling and craftsmanship with superb performance. This beautiful yacht can accommodate 10 guests while allowing tons of space for everyone to enjoy.

This yacht features a top-of-the-line entertainment system, ample seating spaces, sun pads and bar on the sundeck, and on-deck Jacuzzi. One great thing about this yacht is that guests can use the formal dining area with a custom-built dining table. It also has a salon area with two cozy sofas perfect for an intimate time with everyone.

The accommodation features a master stateroom fitted with a king-sized bed. It also has a VIP stateroom with a queen-sized bed, and two cabins furnished with twin beds. Each cabin comes with a private ensuite.

Red Dragon

Built by Alloy Yachts in New Zealand, Red Dragon features an incredible design from the Dubois Naval Architects. This world-class cruising yacht is exceptional because it can stay out in the sea for extended periods, even without external assistance. Bring your family on your vacation and let them enjoy this luxurious accommodation that Red Dragon provides.

Red Dragon has one owner suite, three guest suites, and a cabin that can accommodate up to eight guests. What can your family enjoy aboard? A vast assortment of water toys and a gym that comes with a Pullman berth and ensuite. Chartering it for a week can cost you EUR€ 175,000.

Driftwood

This luxury yacht built by AMELS can give you the ultimate vacation. Just imagine being served by a crew of thirteen people. Aboard, you and your guests can enjoy a sundeck jacuzzi, fire pits, gym complete with yoga equipment, alfresco cinema, scuba diving equipment, and tons of water toys. For US$275,000 a week, you can have a luxurious vacation with Driftwood.

Once you’ve written down your options, it is time to look for people who would be willing to go with you on this luxurious vacation. Start planning once the stay-at-home orders are lifted and have an unforgettable time by chartering your private yacht rather than booking a cruise.