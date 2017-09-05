Wireless Magic: Bang & Olufsen’s new Beoplay E8 Earbuds

Bang & Olufsen has just unveiled the Beoplay E8, a super chic pair of wireless earbuds, that promise to deliver the same impressive audio quality we’re used to see from the acclaimed Danish company. Priced at $299, these earbuds are a strong alternative for Apple’s $159 AirPods, with up to four hours of playback on a single charge.

The E8 Bluetooth in-ear headphones were constructed using a blend of aluminum and polymer, thus allowing them to be water- and dust-proof, with each earpiece featuring a touch surface that supports fingertip gestures to play/pause music, take calls and change volume. How cool is that?

The Beoplay E8 set has some big shoes to fill, because fans of the brand usually love high quality sounds to invade their eardrums, but these tiny earbuds apparently come with a 5.7mm electro-dynamic speaker with 16 Ohm impedance and a 20 – 20,000 Hz frequency range, so that might do the trick. The companion app will allow users to tweak individual sound profiles on Android and iOS devices, as well as the Apple Watch.

Available in black or charcoal sand, starting October 12th, these cool earbuds will most likely challenge other earbud makers to improve their products and keep up with the trend. It’s all about listening your favorite tunes at the best quality possible, while looking all cool and stylish. Who could say no to that?