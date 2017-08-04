This Spectacular Beverly Hills Mansion Will set you Back $80M!

Located at 901 N Alpine Drive, in the heart of Beverly Hills, this jaw dropping mansion offers 28,000 square feet of luxurious living areas, including 11 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms and anything else you can probably imagine. Five years ago, when it was still under construction, it was listed for sale at a cool $29.9 million, looking for ambitious owners who could finish it to their own taste, but right now it’s completed and ready to move in, and the price is obviously substantially higher.

The future owners of this magnificent property will also get to enjoy lush lawns and manicured gardens, inspired by the charming French countryside, while the interiors are opulent and extravagant like the Versailles, with fine craftsmanship and nothing but the best materials being used in creating such a masterpiece.

On the market for $80 million, this brand new Beverly Hills mansion also comes with an indoor elevator, 11 fireplaces, a 3-bedroom guest house and a huge motor court that could welcome up to 40 cars. The list of incredible amenities could probably go on forever, but the video below will surely help you get a clue about the high levels of comfort and luxury this lavish property has to offer.