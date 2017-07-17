This Mesmerizing Limassol Villa is a €30M Cyprus Wonder

Called Santa Barbara, this spectacular beachfront property is nestled in the small town of Ayios Tychona, right next to Limassol, Cyprus, and it’s without doubt one of the most incredible residences on the island. No expense has been spared here, in an effort to redefine the concept of opulence, the developers of this property aiming to set a new benchmark for what can be achieved in a state of the art smart home residence.

This eye catching Limassol villa proudly sits right in front of the beautiful East Beach and benefits from stunning views of the Mediterranean and a modern exterior, complemented by superb interiors and nothing but the best materials available. Spanning across five levels, this project blends the latest technologies with eco-friendly materials in the best of ways, and it’s totally worthy of being called home.

Speaking of layout, almost every level comes with its own name – Level 1 is dedicated to staff accommodations, Level 2 is called Poseidon, Level 3 – Apollo, Level 4 – Hermes and Level 5 – Zeus, covering a total of 2,879 square meters (30,805 square feet) of awe-inspiring living areas. Aside from beauty and exclusivity, for that kind of money, this house offers plenty of lavish amenities and comforts.

There’s a charming music salon with a piano, a home cinema, billiards room with bar, tropical winter garden, a massive wine cellar, gym, and a special games room – just to name a few. You will also find an indoor heated swimming pool, infrared sauna for 2 persons, a mud treatment room and many other goodies.

The security system with an integrated alarm will keep the lucky owners of this property sleeping comfortably, while an impressive 32 zone sound system will make sure all their guests are entertained, and a garage and parking place for 5 cars will keep their precious toys spoiled and away from the elements. What more could you ask for? Well, €30M in your bank account(s) first.

[jamesedition]