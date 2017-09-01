This Luxurious Tampa Estate Is Ready To Fulfill Your Dreams

Proudly sitting on the tip of a peninsula, this magnificent Tampa estate was specially designed to take full advantage of its unique location, offering incredible views of the Bay from every single angle of the home and all kinds of interesting amenities. The lavish property before you features 7,100 square feet of elegant living spaces and custom finishes, with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 2 half baths, water-front terraces on all its three levels, and many more.

The entire home has been beautifully appointed with Mahogany wood flooring, with soaring ceilings, a triple-island Chef’s kitchen and an executive library/office with rich Mahogany, adding even more to its value. But if you ask us, the 170 feet of water frontage seem to be the icing on a delicious cake.

Built for entertaining, this extraordinary home from Tampa features an impressive formal living room and dining room, a modern kitchen with Thermador, Sub-Zero & Miele appliances,and a full entertaining bar, with a wine refrigerator and billiard area. The lucky owners of this luxury pad will also get to enjoy a spacious master suite, with a generous living area, a luxurious bath, morning kitchen and serene water views – these are the perks if you have enough money to buy a dream home like this one.

Set to cost $5,800,000, this property also comes with a state-of-the-art media room, an expansive dock in a private cul-de-sac, plus a 3-car garage and 2 carports. Apparently the sunsets are absolutely incredible from the terrace, and that’s all I want to enjoy this Friday evening.