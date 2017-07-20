This Incredible Emirates Hills Villa Could be Yours for $32.4M

Nestled in the prestigious Emirates Hills community, right on a golf course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, this stunning piece of property spreads over 27,997 sq.ft. of luxurious living areas, packed with refined furnishings, opulent decorations and state-of-the-art equipment that will please even the pickiest of customers.

The magnificent 8 bedroom, 11 bathroom villa in front of you was built using nothing but the finest materials, with details like hand picked Italian Marble, handcrafted wooden European Maple ceilings, custom-made chandeliers from Murano glass and a full Crestron automation system.

Designed by a French architect, this mesmerizing residence also comes with 2 working kitchens, 3 separate majilis rooms, a massive underground garage with room for up to 8 cars, a private office, cinema, a lovely spa, wine cellar, a superb dining room and a special entertainment area for your friends of family.

The lucky owners of this lavish mansion will have a full wing for themselves, with the master bedroom and a spacious walk in closet, and 2 private bedrooms overlooking the double fairway views. Outside you will find a stunning pool, with a small pool house, that comes with a kitchenette, a cigar room and offers serene views from its terrace.

I can already see myself smoking a fine cigar, while chilling out at the pool; as vivid my dreams can be, my bank account wants to send me back to reality quickly.

[jamesedition]