This $22.9M Mount Tamalpais Estate Will Make Your Day

Nestled just a few miles away from San Francisco, on 2.84 lush acres of land, this extraordinary Mount Tamalpais estate is what glorious European properties of yesterday used to look and feel like. It comes with seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, high quality finishes, fine craftsmanship and the most exquisite amenities, with a staggering price to match its exclusivity – $22.9 million!

Offering 11,400 square feet of luxurious living areas, this world-class estate brags about a living room with paneled walls, frescoed ceilings, a cozy stone fireplace, herring bone hardwood floors and French doors opening onto a stone balcony. The family room has been also decorated to feature a limestone fireplace, with beamed ceilings and endless views from multiple French doors – as if Mount Tamalpais and the verdant hillsides were not enough.

This spectacular estate also comes with an extensive, temperature-controlled, underground wine cave that’s probably any collector’s dream, and a stone guesthouse packed with hand-assembled bespoke French limestones, vintage paved floors and even a gym, that will prove to be good enough for anyone looking to pay the owners of this lavish property a visit.

Lush colorful landscaping frames the gated courtyard, with organic vegetable gardens, lavender gardens, native gardens, Japanese hydrangea gardens, English gardens and four beehives being part of a blissful natural ecosystem surrounding the house. Speaking of outdoor spaces, an Italian style pool with hanging gardens, fountain and spa seems like the ideal place to achieve a Nirvana-like state of mind.

And since you’re almost surrounded by a forest here, privacy is obviously ensured, but what about safety? Well, more than 20 security cameras and a secure vault, not to mention the different safety mechanisms of this estate should make anyone feel an overwhelming sense of tranquility.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus