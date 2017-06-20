The superb Leica M Monochrom Limited Edition Jim Marshall Set

Renowned for his unique shots of rock and roll and jazz legends and many other iconic pictures, the late American photographer Jim Marshall had a different way of viewing life through his lenses, and that’s exactly why the famous German camera manufacturer Leica has decided to pay an awesome tribute to his legacy. Unveiled a few days ago, the Leica M Monochrom Limited Edition Jim Marshall Set is set to cost $12,950 and only 50 lucky people will get to enjoy it.

This special Leica set comprises a custom brass-plated M Monochrom camera, a Jim Marshall estate print of pianist Thelonious Monk, and a special estate-embossed copy of Jim Marshall: Jazz Festival, which will allow you to take a glimpse of previously unseen images of the artist. It is also worth mentioning that this is a first for Leica, meaning this is the first time the German brand has honored a celebrated photographer.

Marshall has owned more than 20 different vintage Leicas in his lifetime, including a prized M4, which is why he would probably appreciate this gesture. The designers from Leica used a special brass-finishing process to add a retro vibe to the set, reminiscent of the 1960s, that was a golden age for music and photography.

The Jim Marshall camera uses Leica’s impeccable Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 ASPH lens and a Leica Maestro processor, complemented by high-definition 1080p video capabilities. Furthermore, the limited-edition camera is adorned with Marshall’s signature on the body and it’s specially designed for capturing high-contrast, black-and-white photographs. That’s the proper way to capture an old-school icon.