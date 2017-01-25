The Hyatt Regency Dusseldorf is Simply Stunning!

If you happen to be in Düsseldorf for the annual boat show and watersports exhibition, you’re probably looking for a cool place to take a break after all that action. And Düsseldorf’s gorgeous Media Harbor is home to a one-of-a-kind Hyatt Regency hotel, overlooking the beautiful waters of the Rhine, with all its charm and cubist shadow.

The city’s once-industrial Media Harbor inspired the angular look of this stunning building, which features 19 shiny black stories filled with nothing but luxurious amenities and sublime services. Hyatt Regency Dusseldorf has over 300 superb rooms and suites on offer, each of them showing off a powerful 21st century vibe, and featuring a desk, direct-dial phone with voice mail, and an MP3 docking station, among many other goodies.

Of course, getting out and around Düsseldorf should be mandatory, a city that’s known for its unique culture and lifestyle, with more spectacular sights and places to visit than you could ever think of. When you’re done with all that, Hyatt Regency’s Rive Spa will be waiting to cool you off, including a soothing whirlpool and five private treatment rooms that will help you recharge your batteries.

Following this pampering experience, DOX – the hotel’s coveted fine dining room – will handle all your dining needs, making sure you’ll have a memorable day every single time. Then you could also chill out at Pebbles or the DOX Bar, that will try to inspire you with delicious cocktails, the perfect way to end an already overwhelming day.

More Info / Book Now →

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus