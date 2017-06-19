The Breitling Navitimer DC-3 Chronograph Will Go On Tour

The iconic Douglas DC-3 is a renowned fixed-wing propeller-driven airliner that revolutionized air transport in the 1930s and 1940s. Its impressive cruise speed (207 mph or 333 km/h) and massive range (1,500 mi or 2,400 km) had a lasting effect on the airline industry and especially World War II, making it one of the most significant transport aircrafts ever built.

That’s why Breitling has decided to bring an awesome tribute to this iconic airliner. Limited to only 500 pieces, the Breitling Navitimer DC-3 aims to celebrate the airplane’s 77th birthday with a world tour and a special design which reminds us of the golden era of flight transportation. Who said money can’t buy happiness?

Breitling’s new limited edition of its famous Navitimer aviation chronograph features a sleek 46 mm stainless steel case, with the Swiss watchmaker’s excellent in-house Caliber 01 making everything tick and the Breitling DC-3 World Tour logo proudly sitting on the caseback.

The new Breitling DC-3 will travel around the world starting this fall, which means enthusiasts will have to wait a bit before experiencing the adventurous spirit of this watch on their wrist. It is also worth mentioning that each piece will be delivered with a special certificate signed by the flight captain. A stunning watch, to be sure, but nothing can compare to a trip aboard the iconic flying machine.