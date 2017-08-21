The BMW Concept Z4 is Simply.. Drool-Inducing!

The wait is finally over! BMW has officially taken the wraps off the incredible BMW Concept Z4, that managed to shock and awe everyone who got to see it live at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance show. The Bavarian automaker’s brand new vision about what a roadster should look like features multiple classic roadster design cues, like the long wheelbase, low-slung silhouette, and compact rear end, but its powerfully sculpted exterior seems to bring out the best of its compact proportions.

Showing off the new BMW design language, this ravishing concept oozes a sense of power and emotion and we totally love that. Please note the short bonnet and “crisp overhangs”, as well as the sculpted shark nose at the front, complemented by a low-set broad kidney grille, while the flared wheel arches and the L-shaped taillights at the rear add to the sporty appearance. Last, but not least, there’s a carbon fiber diffuser flanked by a pair of angular exhaust tips, complementing its sexy back.

On the inside, BMW tried to keep things in line with the car’s color, with the Bavarians finishing the driver’s seat, as well as the door trim panels, instrument panel, and center stack on the driver’s side in an exquisite black, whereas the passenger seat, half the dashboard, and the other door panel are covered in orange.

Furthermore, the instrument cluster as well as the central information display are angled towards the driver and positioned at almost the same height, reminding me of the good old BMW E30 models – my favorite cars from BMW. The concept’s Head-Up Display makes it obvious that nothing should distract you from the driving experience and explains for the minimalist cabin.

The Concept Z4 was specially designed to offer a preview of the series-production version, set to arrive sometime next year. We’re looking forward to see the new production-ready BMW Z.