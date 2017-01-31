The 2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder Arrives In The US

A year after it was revealed at the 2016 New York Auto Show, the Audi R8 V10 Spyder has now officially arrived on U.S. soil. Starting off at $175,100, sans a $1,250 destination charge, this ravishing Audi R8 spyder packs the same 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 unit as the coupe version, an engine that’s capable of developing 540 hp and 540 Nm of torque.

However, the open-top supercar is faster and even more powerful than its coupe sibling, considering it needs 3.5 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) and will reach a top speed of 198 mph (319 km/h). The soft top system weighs 97 pounds (44 kg) and uses an electro-hydraulic system that takes 20 seconds to operate, at speeds up to 31 mph (km/h).

According to Audi, the rear window can be retracted individually, even with the roof up, which adds to the appeal and allows the driver to savor that V10 soundtrack. Inside the cabin you’ll find a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit display, as well as Audi Connect with 4G LTE connectivity, Internet radio, Google Earth satellite maps, and Wi-Fi hotspot for the passenger.

Some of you might say that would be enough, but Audi went even further and added a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system for the 2017 R8 V10 Spyder, as well as heated and electrically adjustable sports seats. We’re quite sure everybody wants one!

