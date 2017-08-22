San Francisco Giants Star Matt Cain is Selling His Paradise Valley Mansion

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Cain is looking for a new home, or so it would seem considering that he has recently listed for sale his lavish house in Paradise Valley, Arizona. The 11,021-square-foot desert abode is up for the grabs at a cool $5.995 million, but let’s just play it safe and call it $6 million.

The breathtaking gated residence in front of you has six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms on offer, but the two acres of rolling lawns and luscious greenery which surround the mansion are also home to a lovely stream that runs into a koi pond, a putting green, and a gorgeous swimming pool. Is that enough to get you to spend some cash?

We’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, allow us to inform you that exquisite parquet floors line the dining room, the office features mahogany panels, and beamed ceilings shelter the great room. There is also a separate guesthouse that is worth mentioning, which has been transformed into a media room by the three-times World Series champ.

And if you’d like to host a party here, there’s also an eight-car garage on-site that should suffice for your friends and family’s vehicles. The San Francisco Giants star might have set his sights on something even cooler than this; with a $20 million salary, he can probably afford anything.

]