Richard Mille Unveils the RM 67-02 Sprint & High Jump Watches

Richard Mille has been always associated with some of the world’s top athletes, and the 2017 World Championships in Athletics will allow us to enjoy a pair of special watches designed for the watchmaker’s newest ambassadors. Olympic medalists Mutaz Essa Barshim and Wayde van Niekerk have inspired the Richard Mille RM 67-02 High Jump and RM 67-02 Sprint, respectively, and we are still trying to decide which one we prefer more.

In the meantime, a bit of info. Mutaz Essa Barshim is a Qatari high jump specialist and holder of the national record and Asian record in high jump, while Wayde van Niekerk hails from South Africa and he’s the current 400-meter world record holder, world champion, and Olympic champion. This should be enough to explain why these impressive athletes were Richar Mille’s choices. Now, moving on to the subjects at hand.

The new Richard Mille RM 67-02 Sprint and High Jump watches have been equipped with the same movement as the RM 67-01 and of course, they put out a sporty vibe. The 38.7 mm cases have been designed specifically for the two athletes and allow the watches to weigh in at 32 grams each, allowing Richard Mille to brag about their lightest automatic watches ever.

But these super thin watches will be also able to handle 30-meter deep waters, which means sweaty athletes pose no challenge. Identical in every way, except color themes, the two watches look as delicious as your favorite treats. The Richard Mille RM 67-02 Sprint shows off the colors of the South African flag and features a bright green case with yellow accents; on the other hand, the Richard Mille RM 67-02 High Jump displays the Qatari’s flag colors and features a deep red case with white bands.

The in-house caliber CRMA7, a skeletonized self-winding movement made mostly out of titanium, will try to keep up with the athletes. The rotor is made out of Carbon TPT, the ends are made out of white gold, and the movement has been highly finished overall.

You will be able to admire these watches on the wrists of Mutaz Essa Barshim and Wayde van Niekerk at the 2017 World Championships, set to take place in London between the 5th and the 13th of August. Those of you planning on purchasing their very own The Richard Mille RM 67-02 Sprint and High Jump watches are expected to pay £116,000 with taxes.