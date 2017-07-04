Return To The Wild: Aston Martin Vulcan AMR PRO

Happy 4th of July! Let’s celebrate Independence Day in style with the jaw dropping Aston Martin Vulcan AMR PRO, an upgraded version of the already beastly track-only hypercar, that was specially developed by the company’s new AMR performance sub-brand. The massive, naturally aspirated 7.0-liter V12 engine still develops 820 hp and 779 Nm of torque, but this Vulcan comes with a ravishing new look, promising extensive aerodynamic enhancements, improved driving dynamics and faster lap times.

The front-end now features new louvered panels above the front wheel arches, with a pair of dive planes added to the sides of the nose. The front splitter also features turning vanes for better steering response, while a huge new wing, with a dual plane design, sits at the rear and displays a 20 mm ‘Gurney’ flap and slotted wing end plates with extra 15 mm Gurney flaps.

The new aerodynamics package also improves the balance of the Vulcan AMR Pro as it shifts the car’s center of pressure closer to the middle and promises drivers amazing thrills and an incredible driving experience. It may look and sound like a monster, but this Aston Martin was designed to be powerful and agile, no matter the competition.

The new Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro is on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, with the first cars expected to be delivered this autumn. Don’t ask us about possible purchase costs, because we don’t want to ruin this awesome day.