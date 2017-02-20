Movado Teams up with Ives Béhar For a Wonderful Design
Fine watchmaker Movado has recently teamed up with the renowned Swiss industrial designer Yves Béhar for a fresh interpretation of the brand’s iconic Museum watch. Designed back in 1947 by Bauhaus-influenced artist Nathan George Horwitt, the Museum watch dial was all about a minimalist approach to watchmaking and featured a solitary dot at 12, symbolizing the sun at high noon.
Originally made by Vacheron & Constantin-Le Coultre Watches and later produced by Movado, Horwitt’s dial was selected for the permanent design collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, back in 1960, earning a place in various Movado timepieces ever since.
The Movado Edge by Ives Behar reinterprets Horwitt’s original vision in a modern, three-dimensional world. As such, the dot seems to rise from the dial’s curved, which features a newly textured landscape, resulting in a futuristic look and feel. Showing off polished stainless steel or black PVD-finished steel, the new Movado chronograph comes in a 42 mm case with distinctively styled chronograph pushers.
Stainless steel link bracelets or black leather and black rubber straps with polished stainless steel buckles finish off this pure design, that’s complemented by a concave chronograph dial in black or midnight blue sandblasted aluminum, not to mention the contrasting hour hands. Which version would you like?