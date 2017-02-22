Luggala Lodge is an 18th Century Wonder from Ireland

Known for its rolling green hills and silvery blue lakes, Ireland is a place where slate-gray castles stand tall and pints of Guinness will make you forget about the rainy days here. In this mystical land you can also find the incredible Luggala Lodge, a picturesque estate located in County Wicklow, that’s set on 5,000 acres of land, with mesmerizing views of the Lough Tay and steep Djouce Mountains.

Built back in 1787, this Gothic-styled white castle shows off decorative battlements, arched windows, and quatrefoil designs. Covering 7,438 square feet of living areas, including seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three living rooms, this charming home comes complete with Irish paintings, period-specific furniture, antique fireplaces, and ornate chandeliers to make sure its lucky owners will be transported back in time.

Michael Jackson, Bono, Robert Graves, Dennis Hopper, and a host of other artists and actors have visited the grounds throughout the years, with scenes from important Hollywood productions having been filmed here as well. The nearby Cloghoge House will act as a wonderful guest house for any celebrity wishing to stop by, with the Georgian residence also comprising four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two living rooms.

Seven additional lodges and cottages across the estate provide even more room for your lucky guests. I guess you won’t have any trouble in understanding why this property is set to cost $30 million – a small price to pay for such exclusivity and beauty.

