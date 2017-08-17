Louis Moinet’s Metropolis for Only Watch Brings The Moon Closer

For their first contribution to the famed Only Watch charity auction, the brilliant luxury watchmakers from Louis Moinet have designed a unique timepiece, featuring a ravishing design that’s almost too good to be true. Simply called Metropolis for Only Watch, this exquisite timepiece sports a gold-plated dial, resembling the surface of the moon and showing off few lunar craters that have been beautifully filled with genuine fragments of lunar meteorites.

We could say Louis Moinet went straight to the moon to offer children a brighter future, with the occasion of the 2017 Only Watch charity auction, and we’re sure you could all agree.

The precious watch before you also displays a stylish 43.2 mm steel case, revealing the entire underside of the movement through a sapphire crystal caseback, around which the words “Pièce Unique – Only Watch” have been engraved. It’s wound thanks to an oscillating weight, decorated with a concentric Clou de Paris pattern and also a fragment of lunar meteorite – another first for the Swiss watchmaker.

But you should know this one-off Metropolis watch isn’t the first horological creation from Louis Moinet to feature extraterrestrial fragments – the Louis Moinet Space Mystery comes to mind, with its mysterious meteorite fragments, Magic Blue dial and breathtaking look. but let’s get back to this lunar masterpiece.

A fitting tribute to an outstanding inventor and committed humanist, the Metropolis for Only Watch comes with a hand sewn Louisiana alligator leather strap, and a folding clasp with “Fleur-de-lys” motif. The biennial charity auction of unique timepieces will surely benefit from this exquisite addition.