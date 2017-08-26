Fordune’s $175 Million Listing Aims For The Skies

Fordune, an opulent, European-style estate, built by the late Henry Ford II, grandson of the famous car maker, has been recently listed for sale at a mind boggling $175 million, which makes it the most expensive home ever listed for sale in the Hamptons. The former Ford Family Estate costs just as much as a private Connecticut island in Long Island Sound, but there are still a few properties in the United States that cost more.

Undoubtedly, this lavish mansion has plenty of things to offer for its lucky new owners – aside from the exclusivity that comes with such an outrageous price tag. Proudly sitting on 42 acres worth of land, the 20,000-square-foot main house benefits from 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, while promising the most water frontage in the Hamptons. A quarter of a mile of private beach sounds incredible, right?

Other features worth mentioning include a 48-foot living room, a sweeping staircase, a spacious chef’s kitchen, a charming library, and dedicated staff quarters; and don’t forget about the massive 60-foot swimming pool outside, a hot tub, tennis and basketball courts, a greenhouse, and a lovely outdoor kitchen as well.

The current owner of this property, Brenda Earl, has put the residence through an intense renovation process back in 2008, while preserving many of its original details, including molded ceilings, traditional chandeliers, Italian marble fireplaces, and antique bathroom fixtures. She bought this extraordinary mansion for just $22 million back in 2002, but she probably invested a ton of money to take it to the next level.

Are you ready and willing to own one of the most incredible properties on the East Coast?