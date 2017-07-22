Crystal Pointe is Probably the Most Incredible Estate on Lake Tahoe

Crystal Pointe is looking for a new owner, and if you happen to have $75 million to spare, this mesmerizing cliffside estate, nestled on Lake Tahoe’s north shore could be your new dream home. The most expensive listing in the area, for good reason, offers 16,232 square feet of extraordinary living areas, across a stunning main residence, a lovely guesthouse, caretaker’s apartment, and a breathtaking beach house.

Situated on an privileged 5.14-acre parcel in Crystal Bay, this lavish home boasts eight bedrooms, 10 full baths, 13 fireplaces, a 10-seat movie theater, a wine cellar, and a spacious garage for up to four of your precious toys! The main residence was beautifully designed to blend in with its surroundings, which is why wood and stone were used a lot during the construction process.

Sky-high ceilings, vaulted windows and many wood beams will allow anyone that enters this home to enjoy a lodge-like atmosphere, the kind you are used to experience when Christmas is just around the corner. By the way, I’m sure this place would look even more amazing when the entire area is covered in snow.

Spacious bedrooms with fireplaces, a bar, and dining nook will get you in the mood to party, while two glass funiculars with heated tracks transport residents to the water’s edge and get everyone’s attention. Do you feel like kayaking or swimming? Feel free to do so, as the stunning blue waters of Lake Tahoe await for you.

A maze of ponds and waterfalls surround the home, while terraces outfitted with everything from built-in fire pits, a hot tub and many other goodies are also part of the offering. Is it worth $75 million? That’s up for you to decide!